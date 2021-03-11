New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

