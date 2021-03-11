New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 336,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

EPC opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

