1,360 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 40,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,369,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $17.92 on Tuesday, reaching $439.12. The stock had a trading volume of 130,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

