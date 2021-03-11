AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Sells $12,885.25 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 175 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $12,885.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,251 shares in the company, valued at $533,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $81.25.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AAON. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.
