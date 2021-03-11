Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.18. 1,732,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,755,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

