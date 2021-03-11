Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.97

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 32983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

