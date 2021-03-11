Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.58

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 3575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,615,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

