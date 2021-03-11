FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

