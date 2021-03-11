Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.43

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.43 and last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 89584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,870,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,662,000 after buying an additional 166,427 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $15,057,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

