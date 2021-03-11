Howard N. Morof Sells 262 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $16,115.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $254,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $248,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

