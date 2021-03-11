Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.46

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 44923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock worth $599,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.