$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

