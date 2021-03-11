O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Up 10.8%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.41. 335,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 506,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 404,732 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

