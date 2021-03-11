Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 10.7% Higher

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 2,045,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,392,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

