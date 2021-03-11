Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VERX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 944,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Vertex has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

A number of analysts have commented on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

