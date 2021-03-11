Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 5,173,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

