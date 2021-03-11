Science Group plc (SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on June 18th

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SAG stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. Science Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Science Group Company Profile
