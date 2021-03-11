Science Group plc (SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on June 18th

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SAG stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. Science Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

