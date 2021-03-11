Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $226-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.07 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on XM. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.53.

Shares of XM stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

