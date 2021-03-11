American Express (AXP) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.43 on May 10th

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AXP stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

