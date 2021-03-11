Economic Investment Trust Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE EVT opened at C$114.00 on Wednesday. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$81.99 and a 52 week high of C$117.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$113.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.34. The company has a market cap of C$640.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

