Economic Investment Trust Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of TSE EVT opened at C$114.00 on Wednesday. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$81.99 and a 52 week high of C$117.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$113.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.34. The company has a market cap of C$640.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
