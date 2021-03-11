Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 9.5% Higher

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $41.81. 19,098,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 38,182,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,036,520 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

