Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price shot up 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. 10,507,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 8,416,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.