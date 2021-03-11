Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.80 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $498.49 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00697387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

