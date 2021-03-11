Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Decreases By 97.9%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 11th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INSHF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,459. Inner Spirit has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Inner Spirit Company Profile
