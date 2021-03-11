Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Decreases By 97.9%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 11th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INSHF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,459. Inner Spirit has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of February 09, 2021, it operated 75 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

