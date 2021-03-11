Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells $82,540.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NRIX stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.87. 356,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

