Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,503 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 821.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

