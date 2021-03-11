New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.36 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.