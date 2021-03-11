Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TechTarget by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

