Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 400,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $296.33 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

