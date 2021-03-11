PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

