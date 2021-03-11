Sei Investments Co. Has $1.29 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

