$1.35 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.24. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

