WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Lynn M. Utter Sells 750 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WCC opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.