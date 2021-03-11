Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DIV traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.00 million and a PE ratio of -52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.62.

In other Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$212,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,651.20.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

