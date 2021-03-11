UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CFO Sells $229,116.82 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CFO Ram Shankar sold 2,446 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $229,116.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. 288,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $95.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

