Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Plans $0.16 Dividend

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HKLD remained flat at $GBX 7.41 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,833. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.25. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

