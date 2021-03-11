USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

