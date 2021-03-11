USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.03. 2,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,324. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.40. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $185.97.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

