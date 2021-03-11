Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 339,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $499.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

