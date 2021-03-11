Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,394,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 115,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,419. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

