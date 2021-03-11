AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 302,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,458. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AGFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.