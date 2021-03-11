USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,173 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 83,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

