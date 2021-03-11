Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 63.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

