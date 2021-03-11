Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

