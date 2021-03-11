World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.