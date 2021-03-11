Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

