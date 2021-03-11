Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $42.86. 352,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 405,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

