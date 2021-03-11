1,328 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $186.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

