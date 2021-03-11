Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a market capitalization of $359.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,919 shares of company stock valued at $258,713,113 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

