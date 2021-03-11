Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 328,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,707. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,766,479.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,774,887 shares of company stock worth $1,114,490,164. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.